The Scot who gave her life to protect Jewish schoolgirls during the Second World War is being celebrated in a new heritage centre officially opening this weekend.

Jane Haining's story of heroism, bravery and personal sacrifice - which resulted in her dying at Auschwitz in 1944 at the age of 47 - is being remembered at Dunscore Church in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Church of Scotland said a room near the front of the A-listed building has been extended to feature photographs, letters, documents and other personal items relating to the Kirk missionary, who was born near the village in 1897.

