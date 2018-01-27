The Scot who gave her life to protect Jewish schoolgirls during the Second World War is being celebrated in a new heritage centre officially opening this weekend.
Jane Haining's story of heroism, bravery and personal sacrifice - which resulted in her dying at Auschwitz in 1944 at the age of 47 - is being remembered at Dunscore Church in Dumfries and Galloway.
The Church of Scotland said a room near the front of the A-listed building has been extended to feature photographs, letters, documents and other personal items relating to the Kirk missionary, who was born near the village in 1897.
The centre is being opened on Saturday - Holocaust Memorial Day - by the Lord-Lieutenant of Dumfries, Fiona Armstrong.
The annual event is dedicated to the memory of people who suffered during genocides in mainland Europe, Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Ms Armstrong said: "Here in Dumfriesshire, we are very proud to honour the memory of such a brave and selfless woman.
"This new heritage centre will help to keep Jane Haining's memory alive and it is a tribute to those in Dunscore who have made it possible."
Miss Haining worked at the Scottish Mission School in Budapest, Hungary, during the 1930s and 1940s.
She repeatedly refused to return home after war broke out, despite advice from church officials, saying the children needed her in the "days of darkness".
Miss Haining's family is being represented at the weekend event by her niece, Deirdre McDowell, of Londonderry in Northern Ireland.
