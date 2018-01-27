NICOLA Sturgeon is forever banging on about the SNP making Scotland “fairer”, but what does that mean? Luckily, a recent FoI request asked just that. The answer? “The Scottish Government has not formally outlined a definition of 'fairness', as this is subject to the lens, or context, to which it is attributed.” In other words, whatever we want it to mean. Fair play?

MILLIONAIRE Tory MSP Alexander Burnett gave a revealing speech in Tuesday’s Brexit debate, rhapsodising about the opportunities for energy firms outside the EU. There could be so much more “state support” after Brexit, he panted. Only belatedly did he draw attention to his register of interests. Funnily enough, he just happens to own two energy companies.

FAIR fa’ his honest sonsie face, Alex Salmond held a ‘Burns n Brexit’ special on his Kremlin TV show. “What, I wonder, would Rabbie Burns have made of Brexit?” mused co-host and fellow failed MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, before ceasing to wonder and assuming. Apparently we can be “certain” the Bard “would have seen the comic and poetic possibilities of this putative anti-Brexit alliance between the unelected House of Lords and the friends of the people in the Scottish and Welsh parliaments”. So that’s cleared that up, then.

