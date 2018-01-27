A FORMER Scottish international rugby star is facing prosecution for perjury after allegedly lying under oath during a bitter battle with his estranged wife.

Simon Danielli, who won 32 caps as a winger between 2003 and 2011, was branded a liar and someone who "doesn't have a scintilla of credibility" during a county court hearing yesterday at Newtownards, Northern Ireland.

During closing submissions on behalf of Mr Danielli's estranged wife Olivia , who is appealing a conviction for causing criminal damage to a Jaguar XF car, defence QC Eugene Grant claimed the credibility of her husband, the only prosecution witness, “has been shattered”.

“We say he is a proven liar,” the lawyer submitted, revealing that based on his sworn testimony that he did not buy or use covert surveillance equipment to record his wife in the matrimonial home when there was evidence he had done just that.

He said: “A file of evidence is being prepared and an indictment prepared to request the police to investigate, and the PPS to prosecute, Mr Danielli on three counts of perjury in the Crown Court.”

Mrs Danielli, a former model and mother-of-three, is appealing against her conviction in the Magistrates Court for causing criminal damage to a Jaguar XF car on August 9 2015.

Mrs Danielli, 37, claims the £1,800 damage was done to car which she owns and there is therefore no crime.

But the Crown said the £38,000 car was driven and used by Mr Danielli and the act of vandalism was revenge.

Last April, Magistrates Court Judge Mark Hamill fined Mrs Danielli £500 and ordered her to pay the cost of repairing the damage she caused, telling her she “attacked the car to get back at him quite clearly and this, I am afraid, is nonsense on stilts.”

A month earlier the same judge convicted Mr Danielli of assaulting Michael Brown, a man he alleged was having an affair with his wife, and fined him £500 but acquitted the ex-rugby star of assaulting Mrs Danielli arising from the same incident on March 11 2015.

In closing submissions yesterday, Mrs Laura Ievers said Mrs Danielli’s claims that she decided to take her frustrations out on what she believed was her car were “beyond belief” and was instead “a deliberate act of revenge”.

She submitted that the defence highlighting Mr Danielli’s drug results and the bugging devices were “ancillary issues” which “this court cannot be assisted by.”

The central issue, said the lawyer, was who had custody and control of the Jaguar car which Simon Danielli had “at all times.”

Mr Grant argued on the other hand that as opposed to being “ancillary issues,” the issue of the drugs testing and Mr Danielli’s evidence over surveillance devices goes to his credibility which “is at the heart of the case”.

He reminded the court that during his cross examination, Mr Danielli had repeatedly denied buying or using covert surveillance devices to record conversations in the marital home and argued that disclosure documents and the 6,000 audio recordings uncovered on his laptop suggested otherwise.

The lawyer also reminded the judge that following those disclosures, Judge Brian Sherard himself had given judicial advice to Mr Danielli to seek legal advice over his evidence.

“It’s no surprise that he has not been produced by the prosecution as a witness to rebut that proposition,” said the lawyer, claiming that Mr Danielli had “lied and lied and lied.”

“There’s an avalanche of separate items that show this man has lied to this court on a significant number of occasions,” submitted Mr Grant adding that the rugby star had “failed to rebut it explain himself in anyway.”

Judge Sherard said he was adjourning the case generally to consider his verdict and thanked all counsel for their “conscientious” efforts.