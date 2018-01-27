Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts & Events, on Agent of Change.

"News that the UK Government in Westminster has moved to introduce the Agent of Change principle is monumental for live music, but Scotland must follow suit and make swift changes to protect our venues now.

Scotland’s live music scene is more vibrant than ever, and music venues are imperative, both culturally and economically, in maintaining its shine. Which is why we, as venue owners, want to work side-by-side with music fans, artists, fellow venue owners, those working within the industry, peers and beyond to support Agent of Change.

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut has faced several issues in the past due to a lack of support in planning policy. In the last nine months alone, we’ve received three major planning applications – one which was given the go-ahead and one we’re currently in the process of objecting to.

More recently, an application for five flats to be built next to the venue was ultimately refused as, worryingly, neither the application nor design plans mentioned that the flats were being built next to a music venue.

While this might not be intentionally misleading, it often results in unsuspecting venues receiving complaints from residents who would have been otherwise unaffected by the noise, if the proper measures were put in place by developers.

To me, it’s common sense.

The onus must be on the developer to be transparent and ensure their customers or residents are happy. It should not be down to existing venues to adapt or make changes to their buildings. There are already extensive costs in running a music venue, and when a soundproofing bill of £80,000 upwards suddenly lands on your desk, it can cripple and close venues, especially grassroots ones. This change in planning policy is vital.

Scotland is home to some of the most celebrated music venues and most passionate music fans in the world, so let’s work together to protect this legacy.