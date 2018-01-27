A PASSENGER plane was involved in a near miss with an US Navy fighter jet as it approached a Scottish airport, according to investigators.
The Loganair Saab 340 was approaching Sumburgh Airport on Shetland on August 8 last year when it came within 3,600ft vertically and 2.1 nautical miles laterally of a US FA-18 Super Hornet fighter.The supersonic combat jet, which has a top speed of 1,200mph, had taken off from a US aircraft carrier taking part in the multinational Saxon Warrior 17 exercise off the coast.
The civilian pilot, who was travelling at 310mph, did not see the military aircraft potentially just a few seconds away, but received a warning from his onboard traffic collision and avoidance system to “descend, descend”. He disconnected autopilot and manoeuvred the plane until being advised he was “clear of conflict”.
Loading article content
The pilot later reported the near-miss to the UK Airprox Board and said there was a “high risk” of collision. An investigation found the US aircraft carrier was positioned 15 nautical miles from its intended operating area which would have allowed the jet pilot segregated airspace and unrestricted climb potential after take-off. The jet entered in to controlled Class E airspace along with the 34-seat passenger plane, when there had been an agreement that military crews would remain in uncontrolled Class G airspace.
The report said the fighter entered a rapid climb, possibly above 10,000 feet per minute, compared with the permitted 8000fpm in controlled airspace.
It was also noted that the FA-18 crews may only have been in contact with their ship, who “may not have had an intimate understanding of UK airspace”. The fighter pilot could not be identified and it was not known if he was aware of the presence of the Saab 340.
The Airprox Board ranked the incident as category C – the third most serious.
The Saxon Warrior 17 exercises lasted for 10 days.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?