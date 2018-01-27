A PASSENGER plane was involved in a near miss with an US Navy fighter jet as it approached a Scottish airport, according to investigators.

The Loganair Saab 340 was approaching Sumburgh Airport on Shetland on August 8 last year when it came within 3,600ft vertically and 2.1 nautical miles laterally of a US FA-18 Super Hornet fighter.The supersonic combat jet, which has a top speed of 1,200mph, had taken off from a US aircraft carrier taking part in the multinational Saxon Warrior 17 exercise off the coast.

The civilian pilot, who was travelling at 310mph, did not see the military aircraft potentially just a few seconds away, but received a warning from his onboard traffic collision and avoidance system to “descend, descend”. He disconnected autopilot and manoeuvred the plane until being advised he was “clear of conflict”.

