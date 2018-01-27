TECHNOLOGY used in computer games such as Grand Theft Auto is being used to create vehicles which drive themselves and could replace public transport within the next five years.

A Scots scientist behind the project says cars, taxis and buses could be ditched for self-driving machines using artificial intelligence by 2023.

While US companies such as Tesla are developing cars which can be bought by private individuals, the scientists in the UK are hoping the new technology will replace the current public transport system.

Dr Subramanian Ramamoorthy, from Edinburgh University’s School of Informatics, is working with technology company Five AI on the design. He will talk about the technology, and how it is due to be tested shortly, at the Big Bang festival of arts, literature and science festival in Wigtown next weekend (Feb 2 to 4).

He said: “It is a combination of a bus, taxi or train. Whatever takes you from one place or another is taken over by a network of these self-driving vehicles.

“In the next two to five years the basic technology is going to be there.”

The Five AI scientists are using simulations to recreate real-life, on the road scenarios. Once this is perfected vehicles will be tested on racetracks and then placed on public roads – something Dr Ramamoorthy says could happen soon.

He said the vehicles, which would use sensors and cameras, could be anything from cars to minibuses and even coaches. These could be ordered by the public and depending on demand, a different size of vehicle could be sent. If adopted widely it could see a reduction in congestion, particularly in the cities.

He said: “Transportation is one of the big issues that is constraining our way of life. They can allow you to make the whole system digital so it can be optimised.”

Dr Ramamoorthy insists the technology, once it appears on public roads, will actually be safer than some of the “inattentive” drivers currently behind the wheel.

He said: “There have been only a handful of self-driving car accidents in many of the initial trials, but the perception is different – one accident by an autonomous car is viewed differently than thousands and thousands of accidents by people being inattentive; bad driving. The more substantial fears are over whether the system is going to be safe and everything we do is driven by that.”

His appearance at the festival comes after Prime Minister Theresa May told the World Economic Forum in Davos this week that she wants the UK to lead the world in “safe and ethical” artificial intelligence.

Dr Ramamoorthy believes vehicles could be on public roads within five years and by working with the Government they could be used to revolutionise public transport. He said: “The business model is not to sell a car but to sell a service. It would be more along the lines of a taxi service but not like Uber, some kind of public transport solution.” Dr Ramamoorthy said the new technology could provide a more efficient alternative to the current system. One example he highlighted was large buses travelling late at night with a few passengers which could instead be replaced by self-driving cars or minibuses.

Dr Ramamoorthy said using dash-cam footage and CCTV, the technology used in autonomous cars learns to recognise situations where a vehicle needs to slow down, overtake or swerve away from a collision.

He said: “We use simulations, the same technology that is behind Grand Theft Auto could be used to train self-driving cars.

“If you have virtual worlds, in which a car behaves in much the same way it does in the real world, then we can spend a lot of time crashing cars in simulation.

“Then, when it reaches it a certain level of competence, we do what we call transfer learning where we bring that over to the real world. That last bit of learning on the road can then be more efficient.”

Artificial intelligence uses the data to learn everything from how to identify a cyclist, to how they might react in a certain situation - such as the possibility of it pulling out to pass a bus which has stopped. Dr Ramamoorthy said: “We have seen thousands of cyclists and have models of what cyclists normally do. We are separately testing for whether the cyclist is doing something never heard of - if it is this we go into safety mode.” This could mean slowing down and waiting for the cyclist to finish their action.

At the moment the cars are being tested on closed racetracks where any problems can be identified away from members of the public.

“Once that is done we will move into a village scenario where it is not intense, then we will move into the outer rings of a city and so on and so on.”

*The Big Bang festival of arts, literature and science takes place in Wigtown from 2-4 February 2018