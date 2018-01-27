IT is a globetrotting challenge that sees a couple embark on an epic 12,000-mile drive that starts in Dundee and then ends several months later – in Dundee.
Adventurers Kevin and Donna Krummeck decided to celebrate 30 years of marriage by travelling from the village of Dundee in South Africa to Dundee in Angus.
The couple will leave Kevin’s South African birthplace on May 6 to travel to Donna’s home in the City of Discovery.
Kevin, 54, and Donna, 52, expect the journey to take around three months in their custom-made Land Rover Defender.
Father-of-two Kevin said: “We have been talking about doing it for a while, but it was always pie in the sky.
“And then we just decided we were going to set a date and we are going to do this. It was a big decision. We are quite adventurous people –we have ridden Harley Davidsons all over the world.
“We have been lucky enough to travel a lot, but we have not seen much of Africa because it can be quite difficult.”
Now their children have grown up they have finally decided to take the plunge.
The couple are also fundraising for a South African charity Helping Hands.
