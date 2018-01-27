Theresa May and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed that civilians must be protected in his country’s offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria.

The Prime Minister said Britain would continue to support Turkey in tackling the threat posed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is a banned terror group in the UK.

But Turkey’s offensive has sparked tensions as it is battling the Kurdish People’s Protection units (YPG), which it regards as an extension of the PKK but has also been a top US ally in the fight against Islamic State (IS).

Loading article content