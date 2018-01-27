Britain will “maintain continuity” with European Union rules during the post-Brexit transition period, the Chancellor, Brexit Secretary and Business Secretary have said in an open letter to businesses.

In a show of unity following Cabinet rifts over Brexit, Philip Hammond, David Davis and Greg Clark said firms should not worry that they will have to operate outside the “existing structure of EU rules and regulations” during what they term an “implementation period” of about two years.

EU laws will remain “common to both parties” during the transition to start after formal withdrawal in March 2019, so firms only have to adapt to one set of rule changes at the end of the implementation period.

