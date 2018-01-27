The work of Scottish health workers around the world was praised by Bill Gates as he heard about initiatives in Africa.

The philanthropist met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at St Andrews House in Edinburgh and was given a presentation on the work being carried out by NHS Scotland staff in Zambia, Ethiopia and Malawi.

He said: “The Scottish Global Health Collaborative is a really smart idea. We know from the Ebola outbreak that a health crisis somewhere can soon become a health crisis everywhere.

