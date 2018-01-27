Celine Dion has told fans she was “thrilled” when she received a visit from Adele at one of her recent concerts.

Dion was forced to cancel a number of her Las Vegas concerts last week due to a cold, but she has now said she is feeling better and shared her delight that the British singer had managed to come and see her earlier in January.

The Canadian music star posted a picture herself posing with Adele, who was wearing a top emblazoned with Dion’s face, on Instagram.

