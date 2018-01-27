The wife of singer Paul Young, Stacey, has died after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Stacey, a former model, was 52 when she died in the presence of her husband and children.

Young said on Twitter: “Sadly Stacey has passed away today after a two year fight with brain cancer. She died peacefully at our home surrounded by family, friends and her four children: Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude.”

Young met Stacey on the video shoot for his second single Come Back and Stay in 1983.

They married in 1987 and have three children together – daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady.

Paul YoungPaul Young and his wife Stacey in 2003 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Young and Stacey split in 2006 before getting back together again three years later.

In the time they were separated, Stacey had her fourth child, son Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.

Following their reconciliation, the pop singer became Jude’s stepfather.

Young’s publicist told the Press Association: “The family respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”