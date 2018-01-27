Two missing hill walkers have been found safe but a third remains unaccounted for.
Mountain rescue and police teams launched a search for two men aged 42 and 47 after they failed to return from a walk in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire.
The pair were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday, but were traced safely by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter on Saturday.
A separate search is continuing for another hill walker who was reported missing on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire.
Police were alerted at 7.30pm on Friday after the 65-year-old man did not return from a walk.
Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue teams were called out alongside the Coastguard Rescue 951 helicopter, but faced what were described as "challenging conditions up high".
The helicopter was hampered by blizzards and cloud, but a search on foot was mounted overnight and reconvened at first light on Saturday.
