A suicide car bomber has killed at least 40 people and wounded about 140 more in an attack claimed by the Taliban in the Afghan capital Kabul, authorities said.

The bombing came just a week after Taliban militants killed 22 at an international hotel in the city.

The attacker used an ambulance to get through a security checkpoint, telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital, said Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

