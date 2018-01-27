Liberal Democrat peer Lord Rennard is under investigation by the communications watchdog and his own party over allegedly breaching data protection laws while promoting his new book.

The Information Commissioner (ICO) launched the probe after complaints were made about a mass email Lord Rennard sent from his personal account to all Lib Dem staff and former party workers, which included the use of people’s personal addresses.

In an email seen by the i newspaper, recipients were told that if they entered a code they could buy the book, which was released this week, at a discounted price of £18.99, down from £25.

