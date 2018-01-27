Hillary Clinton has said she was “dismayed” by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign.
Mrs Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.
The former US secretary of state said she wanted “to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard”.
Mrs Clinton’s tweets came after a New York Times report that she declined to sack the adviser, Burns Strider, despite her campaign manager’s recommendations.
Mrs Clinton has not addressed why Mr Strider remained on her 2008 Democratic campaign.
The Times reported that Mr Strider was docked several weeks’ pay and ordered to undergo counselling, but declined to attend.
