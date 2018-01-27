A solitary Leigh Griffiths goal gave Brendan Rodgers a win on the day the Celtic manager celebrated his 100th game in charge of the club.

It was the first time Celtic have beaten Hibs on league duty this term, although the Parkhead side made heavy weather of it at times.

Griffiths' afternoon took a turn for the worse after finding the net against his boyhood club for the first time when he pulled up shortly after with what looked like another calf injury. The striker's irritation was clear as he punched the ground before hobbling slowly up the tunnel.

Griffiths had a rasping free-kick saved by Ofir Marciano in the Hibs’ goal, but as the ball spun in the ait and fell to the feet of Scott Sinclair it seemed like an easy tap-in for the winger. Instead he managed to scoop his effort off the bar and as Celtic skipper Scott Brown closed on, the ball was scrambled to safety.

Sinclair was involved again shortly after when he embarked on a run on the left before cutting the ball across for Griffiths, but the striker sclaffed his volley into the ground and the ball trickled wide, much to his frustration.

At the other end of the pitch, Celtic had Craig Gordon to thank when he stuck out a leg to deny Brandon Barker after the Hibs’ player’s pace had taken him through on goal.

Shortly before the half hour mark, though, Celtic took the lead that their overall play merited.

Griffiths was the scorer, the first time he has scored against his boyhood club, but he owed a debt to Hibs skipper Paul Hanlon. Kieran Tierney’s pacey cross to the back post ought to have been nodded wide by the defender but failing to properly clear the ball, he was oblivious to Griffiths lurking behind him.

The striker was quick to pounce and send a rasping effort into the back of the net, despite the flailing leg of Darren McGregor on the line.

The celebrations, however, were muted; Griffiths held up two hands towards the Hobs support in what seemed like an apologetic gesture.

His afternoon, though, was cut short just minutes later. Griffiths, under no pressure or contact, seemed to crumple in the box, with the gesture made to get him off almost immediately. He cut a forlorn figure as he trudged off the pitch with what appeared to be the re-occurrence of a problematic calf injury.

His departure opened the door for Moussa Dembele who arrived to a warm welcome.

Griffiths, though, was not the only one whose afternoon was cut short. Craig Gordon was involved in a clash with former Celt Efe Ambrose just before the break and subsequently did not reappear after the interval.

Dorus de Vries took his place and was called into action in the final stages when he had to parry a raking drive from John McGinn around the post.

Prior to that, Sinclair could have put Celtic firmly on top after he was fed by a fine pass from Oliver Ntcham - impressive throughout - but his effort from close range was straight into Marciano.

Griffiths' goal proved to be the difference between the teams as Celtic maintain their lead at the top of the table.