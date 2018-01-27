A man has been arrested after an explosion in east Belfast was reported to police.
The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
The force said there were no injuries and officers remain in the Fraser Pass area.
Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley said: “Police are attending an ongoing incident in the Fraser Pass area of east Belfast, following the report of an explosion by a member of the public just after 8.15pm last night, Friday January 26.
“No-one was injured and police enquiries are ongoing.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested early this morning on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property. He is currently in custody.”
