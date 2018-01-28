St Andrews is an iconic Scottish town. It is known worldwide for the stunning West Sands Beach and for being the Home of Golf, both of which attract thousands of tourists every year. The Fife town is also renowned for its ancient university, which is consistently ranked in the world’s top 200, and its thriving agricultural industry, which provides fresh fruit and vegetables for thousands and thousands of Scots. But the people are scared. Brexit terrifies them - this is a town which thrived thanks to Europe. Those who live and work in St Andrews fear the prosperity of their town risks destruction thanks to the UK's decision to leave the EU. The Sunday Herald spent time in the historic town to find out more about the impact of Brexit, which is already being felt months before the UK is scheduled to leave the EU.

The ice cream parlour owner

‘The price of products we import was hiked up after the EU referendum’

In 1908 Nicola Hazel’s great-grandfather Bennett Jannetta, an Italian immigrant, opened a little ice cream shop in South Street, St Andrews. More than a century on Jannettas Gelateria is an institution and still serves Bennett’s famous gelato, made using traditional methods from ingredients sourced in Italy.

Nicola has already seen a negative turn for the business following the UK’s vote to leave the EU. She explained: “The price of the products we import from Italy were quickly hiked up after the referendum. An obvious concern for us as this affects our costs and ultimately our customers. We try not to pass the costs on but how sustainable that is in the long term we aren't sure at this stage.”

There are also fears about a reduction in footfall after Brexit, according to Charmaine Duthie, Business Development Manager at Jannettas. She said: “We are a thriving historic town famous for its gelato, of course, but also the university, golf, architecture, beaches, food and drink. It's a huge draw and we of course benefit. We would hate to think Brexit could impact adversely on this and result in a downturn in tourism and subsequently our footfall.”

Students make up a large proportion of Jannettas customer base and staff so there are also concerns that the number of EU student arrivals could fall.

Duthie added: “As a famous and historic university town attracting students from across the globe. We would hate to think Brexit could impact adversely on the student population, not only from the point of view of customers as they do make up a great deal of our custom but also from the point of view of employment.”

The farmer

‘For us, Brexit is happening already’

Farmer James Orr has struggled to harvest crops since the EU referendum because he relies on seasonal workers from Bulgaria and Romania who are now less likely to travel to the UK.

Orr produces broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, carrots and parsnips at Milton of Blebo Farm outside St Andrews. The produce is collected by hand and processed so that it is ready for freezing.

Local people are not interested in farm work, Orr says, so he relies on EU migrants. However, since the UK voted for Brexit the number of EU workers in Fife has fallen.

Orr said: “We are heavily dependent on Eastern Europeans from Bulgaria and Romania. We just can’t get local people to do this work. We have tried, and they last half a day or a day. It’s not like working nine to five.”

Orr must employ at least 30 people in the peak months of August to November but he had “15 per cent fewer people than I would have liked” last year.

He said: “For us, Brexit is happening already. We’ve had a devaluation of the pound so it is not worth so much in the pocket of EU workers. And people are now not so keen to come to the UK because there’s that feeling they are not welcome.”

Orr is now making “difficult decisions” about how much he can produce this year. “We have to decide whether we have the confidence to put the crop in the ground not knowing whether we’re going to have enough hands to harvest it,” he said. “Fruit and veg production in Scotland has been a great success story but when you don’t have the confidence you’ll have the harvesting team it does concern you. Particularly when there are already variables such as the weather, and retailers always expecting produce for less than they paid the previous year due to supermarket competition.”

Orr is also involved with farmers’ co-operative East of Scotland Growers which has a membership who are responsible for producing between 20 and 25 per cent of the UK’s broccoli requirement. “We’re quite big players but Brexit means that is now at risk,” Orr added. “It would effectively be imported if we can’t produce it.”

The academic

‘The number of applications coming from EU students is nowhere near what I used to have’

Dr Silvia Paracchini is a human geneticist based at the University of St Andrews’ School of Medicine. An Italian immigrant, she is currently researching the biology of dyslexia, but, since the EU referendum, she and her husband have been considering leaving the UK with their two daughters who were born here.

“For us there is a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “We keep asking ourselves if we are doing the right thing to stay. Before the vote if somebody offered me a job somewhere else I wouldn’t even have considered it. Now I would think about it.

“Before the Brexit vote I would always praise the UK. I was always very proud to live here and encouraged others to come. I’ve stopped being proud to live in the UK and that feeling is shared by other EU migrants because we’ve discovered the UK is not the country we thought it was. Brexit has created a lot of anxiety. There’s been a big change at a psychological level.

“It’s an uncomfortable feeling that we may have to apply for citizenship because of Brexit. It’s not nice. All of a sudden we are seeing our rights being taken away. This brings lots of uncertainty.”

Paracchini is currently recruiting students for a fully funded PhD project in statistical genetics and the number of applicants from the EU has fallen dramatically.

She said: “All of my PhD students, past and present, are EU nationals. I am currently advertising and the number of applications coming from EU students is nowhere near what I used to have. I have only had one. In the past, by this time, I would have maybe ten or fifteen applications from EU nationals.

“Before the vote the UK was the place to go for research. Everybody would want to come to the UK. Now people are thinking twice about it.”

The businessman

‘Brexit will mean businesses in St Andrews will close’

Don Munro, who lives in St Andrews, is the chairman of Business Gateway Fife, which helps companies to grow and develop. Munro has warned that Brexit will force businesses to close if the UK fails to negotiate a favourable trade deal with the EU.

He said: “The bottom line for business in St Andrews and right across Fife is we need to be in the single market. It’s so obvious. Some of the politicians and the majority of people who haven’t been in business and who voted for Brexit will say it’s ok because we can go out and sell in America, Australia and India. Yes, we can but it’s a very different business model which cuts into margins and profitability. Without a doubt the easiest place to sell to is Europe.”

Munro, who previous ran the Tullis Group of papermakers, said many businesses in Fife are already “finding life difficult”.

“Even a small change in the margins they’re able to achieve in European markets will make a difference,” he said. “Their profits will be eroded and, in some cases, it will mean businesses closing.

“Brexit is very threatening for Fife, for Scotland and for the UK, and that will inevitably have an impact on St Andrews.”

He also said uncertainty over Brexit is affecting business confidence and stifling growth in St Andrews.

He said: “The other big factor is the not knowing. It’s the uncertainty. People are reluctant to go ahead with investments they would have gone ahead with because they want to wait to see what will happen.

“We will still sell into Europe after Brexit, but we don’t know at what cost. That’s the crucial thing. It will depend on the deal we get but you would have to assume the EU won’t allow a situation where they are disadvantaged after Brexit. It would be crazy to allow that.”

The local politician

‘St Andrews relies on our relationship with the European Union’

Stephen Gethins, the local MP who lives just outside St Andrews, said the town’s relationship with the EU is “important to the whole of Fife, Scotland and the rest of the UK” and warned the implications of Brexit are “particularly striking in St Andrews”.

He said: “From the University’s teaching and research excellence to our thriving food and drink as well as tourism sectors the town relies on our relationship with the EU. It is important economically, not least to local businesses, but also makes St Andrews a better place to live and work.”

Gethins, an SNP MP, called on the UK government to set out what Brexit will really mean for St Andrews, Scotland and the UK.

He said: “It is really disappointing that 18 months on the UK Government is still not giving us any answers about what leaving the EU will mean. That is bad for our key industries and public services, but more than that it is a disgrace that there is still uncertainty for the EU nationals who live here and have as much right to call this town home as any of us.”

A spokeswoman for DExEU - the UK government department for exiting the EU - insisted ministers plan to “secure a good deal for Scotland and the whole of the UK”.

She said: “We have already made good progress, agreeing in December to move talks onto our future relationship. The EU has said they will offer their most ambitious free trade approach and we are confident of negotiating a deep and special economic partnership.”

When asked about EU citizens in the UK, the spokeswoman said Prime Minister Theresa May “has been clear that safeguarding the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, and securing reciprocal protections for UK nationals living in the EU, was her first priority for the negotiations”.

She added: “The agreement we have reached will provide EU citizens certainty about their rights going forward. It is a fair deal that means those living here before the UK's withdrawal will be able to stay and carry on living their lives broadly as they do now.”

