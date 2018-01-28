CONTROVERSIAL Tory peer Michelle Mone has failed to speak in the House of Lords for the last year, the Sunday Herald can reveal. The lingerie tycoon has made just two speeches since she was ennobled by David Cameron nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

However, last night Mone insisted she was doing a “fantastic, commendable and unwavering job” as a Tory baroness. Parliamentary records show that Mone last spoke in the Lords on February 1, 2017 about women’s representation. The Glaswegian businesswoman’s only other speech was on education in the chamber on March 7 in 2016. Meanwhile, Mone charges between £13,000 and £19,999 for after-dinner speaking engagements, according to the Raise The Bar celebrity speakers website.

Cameron sparked accusations of “cronyism” after he appointed 45 Lords soon after his 2015 General Election victory. Mone, who was one of the Tory appointees, has made the fewest speeches of any of that group of 45 peers. She was controversially awarded the peerage by Cameron when he made her his entrepreneurship tsar.

Critics said Mone, the founder of underwear firm Ultimo, lacked the credentials for the roles. Last night, senior politicians said Mone should be expelled from Parliament for her speaking record. However, Mone’s representatives threatened to sue the Sunday Herald when questioned over her activity in the Lords. Mone’s office said she was a “hard-working and committed” baroness and had shown “nothing other than 100 per cent commitment to this honourable role”. Her office added that “Lady Mone is not a full-time MP”.

Mone takes the title Baroness Mone OBE of Mayfair, the affluent area of London where she has a home.

Last night, her office, issued a statement pledging Mone’s commitment to remain in the Lords. The statement highlighted Mone’s links to Mayfair, Chelsea, Dubai and the tax haven of the Isle of Man, where she has a home. However, it made no mention of Mone’s Glasgow roots. After taking up her seat in the Lords in autumn 2015, Mone said at the time she looked “forward to playing a full and active role” as a peer.

She promised to use her position to “inspire and support the next generation of entrepreneurs” from deprived backgrounds. Mone pledged to “promote the role and importance of women”.

Last night, senior SNP figures said Mone should be expelled from P arliament. SNP House of Lords spokesman Tommy Sheppard, claimed that as a peer Mone had more influence over Brexit legislation than Holyrood.

Sheppard, the Edinburgh East MP, said: “The whole of the House of Lords is an affront to democracy ... Peers are not accountable to the electorate and the chamber is now stuffed with party hacks, cronies and election losers.”

SNP MSP Alex Neil added: “Michelle Mone clearly has no serious commitment to the House of Lords and shouldn’t be in it. She should be disqualified from her parliamentary role.”

Mone previously said she “helped the Prime Minister [Cameron] with the referendum and in keeping the Union together” after playing a prominent role in the campaign against independence in 2014. However, Mone’s speaking record in the Lords is the worst of all the peers created by Cameron after the 2015 election, including other senior No campaign figures.

Former LibDem leader Menzies Campbell, who joined the Lords in October 2015, has spoken on 448 occasions. Former chancellor Alistair Darling, who led Better Together, has made 147 spoken interventions since he took up his peerage in December 2015.

Mone has voted 68 times in support of UK Government legislation since she joined the Lords in September 2015. However, Campbell has taken part in 953 divisions, while Darling has voted 561 times on legislation. Mone last voted in Westminster’s upper house on October 24, 2017. Prior to that Mone’s most recent vote in the Lords was on April 5 in 2017. She and impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber were among the Tory peers who controversially voted for a cut in tax credits in October 2015.

Two years ago, Mone faced criticism after she failed to make any speeches during her first four months in the Lords. A spokesman at the time for Mone said the reason she had not spoken in the Lords was that she had “lost her voice”. He added she would make her first contribution “as soon as she gets her voice back”.

Mone is on record as stating that she donates any House of Lords attendance allowance to charity. Under House of Lords rules, a member can become ineligible to remain as a peer if they are absent for six months. Mone last attended the Lords on November 7, but did not speak or vote.

Last night, Scottish politicians said the rules should be tightened up so peers who fail to speak can also be expelled. Labour MSP Neil Findlay said: “The reality is she was only appointed because she was one of Cameron’s pals – that’s the only qualification she needed to become a member of an institution that passes laws in our country. Michelle Mone is only one example of what is wrong with that place. We need a second chamber that is democratically elected so people like Michelle can be removed by the voters.”

Green MSP Ross Greer said: “If Michelle Mone is more than happy to cash in on after-dinner speeches she needs to explain why she clearly has less than no interest in turning up to Parliament for a role she was only too happy to accept.”

LibDem MSP Mike Rumbles said: “There should be no place in Parliament for a peer who doesn’t pull their weight.”

'AT ONLY 46 YEARS OLD, I AM SURE YOU WILL AGREE SHE IS FANTASTIC AND COMMENDABLE'

Here's the full statement from the Office of Michelle Mone to the Sunday Herald regarding her House of Lords record.

It said: "Lady Mone OBE is fully committed to The House of Lords for life. Like all other entrepreneurial Baronesses and Lords, she successfully manages her time between the House of Lords, her businesses, charity work and family. Remember Lady Mone is not a full time MP! Lady Mone gave 52 days of her time for a government review on start-up businesses.

"She has, like other hardworking and committed Baronesses and Lords, been at The House of Lords until 1am for voting, showing nothing other than 100 per cent commitment to this honourable role. Brexit will bring another busy year for Lady Mone. At only 46 years old, a mum of three children, and exciting new business projects launching in 2018, I am sure you will agree she is doing a fantastic, commendable and unwavering job.”