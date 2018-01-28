DAVID Mundell is under renewed pressure to permanently drop Carillion boss Keith Cochrane from his Scotland Office team over revelations he helped relax rules for clawing back bonuses paid to directors of the failed company.

Following an exclusive Sunday Herald report Cochrane stood aside temporarily as a Scotland Office non-executive director last week after Carillion’s collapse, but SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said his departure should be “permanent”.

Cochrane was on the Carillion board in the year the company dropped “corporate failure” as a reason for withholding bonuses from executives. Carillion went into liquidation this month after racking up nearly £1billion in debt and presiding over a huge deficit in its pension fund.

Cochrane, a Scot, was a Carillion non-executive director before becoming acting chief executive last year. As disclosed by this newspaper last week Cochrane worked at the company while holding down a £300 a day advisory role at the Scotland Office.

Mundell said last week that Cochrane had decided to “step aside” while investigations into Carillion took place, but he paid tribute to the businessman and left the door open to a return.

However, this newspaper can reveal that Cochrane is linked to a controversial proposal by Carillion in the years before its collapse.

After the banking crisis, so-called “clawback” and “malus” policies were introduced to enable large companies to recoup bonuses that had either been paid to directors or deferred.

Carillion’s 2016 annual accounts outlined their policy: “A malus provision is operated that gives the Remuneration Committee the right to reduce any deferred bonus awards which have not yet vested in relation to circumstances of corporate failure, which may have occurred at any time before malus is operated.”

However, the committee, of which Cochrane was a member, laid out a revised policy in the same set of accounts.

The document stated that malus or clawback may be applied in two scenarios: if the official company results had been misstated, resulting in a “restatement” of the accounts; or if the person receiving a bonus was guilty of gross misconduct. Unlike the previous wording, there was no mention of “corporate failure”. Carillion’s AGM approved the new remuneration policy.

Research by the House of Commons library also lays out the extent of Carillion’s problems during the period when Cochrane was a non-executive director.

The company owed £632m in loans by December 2015, but 12 months later the figure had increased to £689m. In the same period, the pension deficit surged from £394m to £805m. The dividends paid to shareholders increased from £76.8m in December 2015 to £78.9m in the same month in 2016.

After Carillion went into liquidation, Roger Barker, Head of Corporate Governance at the Institute of Directors, said: “The relaxation of clawback conditions for executive bonuses in 2016 appears in retrospect to be highly inappropriate. It does no good to the reputation of UK business when top managers appear to benefit in spite of the collapse of the organisations that they are responsible for.”

Carillion directed all press enquiries to the UK Government Cabinet Office. A Scotland Office spokesperson forwarded the Cabinet Minister’s statement from last week. “In order not to become a distraction at a time of very important work for the Scotland Office, he has decided to step aside from his responsibilities until the investigation into Carillion and any subsequent inquiries are complete.”