CHARGES for hiring publicly-owned football pitches should be price capped, according to Henry McLeish, the former First Minister who was charged with fixing Scottish football.

McLeish also believes schools should be open every day of the year to offer football coaching to young people. He said the changes were needed as part of a radical shake-up of the national game.

He argues that young Scots from poorer backgrounds are being priced out of football by high charges to play on pitches, also claiming that many young players are unable to develop their skills because of a lack of facilities.

In 2010 McLeish launched his Scottish Football Review – commissioned by the Scottish Football Association – with calls for a system of football academies and summer football among the recommendations.

However, McLeish now believes the national sport needs to embrace even more radical changes due to Scotland's failure to qualify for a World Cup or European championship for 20 years.

The call for an overhaul of the game came a week after Northern Ireland manager Michel O’Neill rejected the job of managing Scotland.

McLeish said: "The Michael O'Neill situation indicates that we've still got issues. For 20 years Scotland has failed to qualify for a European championship or World Cup.

"In my 2010 review of Scottish football I was keen to see a revolution in the facilities provided. We have 2,500 schools, but currently many facilities are not open outside the school day.

"I'd like to see them open every day, every week for 52 weeks of the year. I want to see a revolution in the provision of facilities, with more provided, and the opening up of schools."

McLeish, a former professional footballer, said a limit on charges for the use of football pitches was also needed to improve access for young players.

He said: "A lot of local authorities have passed over recreation facilities to trusts, but are under-resourced.

"Equipment, facilities and pitch prices are going up. We are pricing kids out of participating. Many young people can't afford to get involved.

"The Scottish Government in many areas has done remarkably well in sport. But it would be a tragedy if poorer kids were priced out of the market, the very communities where many of our great players have come from. We've got to drastically lower the costs. That means we need to have a cap on access for sporting activities."

Former Olympic athlete Brian Whittle, turned MSP, also called for sporting activities to be made cheaper.

He said: "I am old enough to remember when Scotland always qualified for the World Cup. Legends of the game like Kenny Dalglish, Peter Lorimer, Graeme Souness, Archie Gemmill, Alan Hanson, Davie Cooper, Jimmy Johnstone and on and on.

“Unfortunately, we are approaching the unwanted anniversary of 20 years since the last qualification. In sport, if the international team is consistently performing below the desired level one should always look at the youth system," he said.

“How many are playing coupled with the route they can journey to the higher levels of play are important. The game should be easily accessible, fun, local and low cost. Back in the day all we needed was open ground, a ball and jumpers for goal posts

"I think that clubs can be (and many are) a real force for good in the community.We can definitely take this further and bring young, local players in to the ground during holidays for a really positive engagement with the game and the club.”

In response, Scotland's Minister for Public Health and Sport, Aileen Campbell, said: “We have more football facilities in Scotland than ever but we want to do more to improve participation even further.

"We are encouraging people from deprived areas to engage with sport through the Active Schools programme which has a focus within areas of deprivation in support of our ambitions to raise attainment.

“Since 2007, sportscotland has invested £168 million through its capital fund programmes to support local clubs, councils and sports governing bodies deliver a wide range of new and upgraded sports facilities.”