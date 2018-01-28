FORMER Liberal leader David Steel is to raise complaints by the SNP in the House of Lords about a Brexit devolution "power grab" by the Tories.

SNP opposition to the House of Lords means the party has no representatives there.

The UK Government failed to bring amendments to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill to safeguard present Scottish powers when it was before MPs in the Commons.

That means only the Lords can make changes to the legislation – which has been branded a "power grab" by the Scottish Government.

Steel who was the Scottish Parliament's first Presiding Officer, is now a LibDem peer. He said he would raise complaints about key Brexit legislation "dragging EU powers back to Westminster rather than Edinburgh" in the Lords.

The SNP has accused the Tories of planning the "wholesale transfer of powers" from Brussels to Whitehall and Westminster. The UK Parliament will take charge of policy areas traditionally devolved to the Scottish Parliament, such as farming and fishing, the SNP claims.

Steel said that after talks with Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell he had agreed to raise concerns about a threat to devolution.

He said: "Given that the SNP has no representatives in our legislative chamber, I have been in touch with their Brexit Minister, Michael Russell, to say that I shall put forward the complaint about the Bill currently dragging EU powers back to Westminster rather than Edinburgh."

The ex-Liberal Party leader said this was the view "not just of the SNP but of the Scottish Parliament as a whole".

He continued: "We were promised amendments in the Commons which did not materialise, and we should insist in the revising chamber on putting this right. It is especially irritating that the Bill at present does not recognise the separate nature of Scots law, nor the fact that agriculture is wholly devolved to Scotland."

In response, a UK Government spokesperson denied that ministers were planning a power grab: "We want the whole of the UK to come together in support of this legislation" the spokesperson said.