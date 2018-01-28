MICHELLE Mone was one of the 45 peers appointed by David Cameron in his 2015 summer dissolution honours.
She is one of five peers to have delivered less than 10 speeches in the two-and-a-half years since they have been in the Lords and has made fewer than any of the others.
At the time Cameron was accused of attempting to pack the Lords with Tories after 26 peerages were handed to former Tory ministers and aides.
The Lib Dems get 11 peers, with eight for Labour, making a total of 45 new Lords members.
The Sunday Herald investigated the speaking contributions of each peer appointed in one of the most controversial political honours lists from a Prime Minister in recent years.
Four of those who spoke last then 10 times were Tories. A Lib Dem peer was the only other peer in that category.
Tory peer Lord Gilbert of Panteg has spoken just three times since he was joined the Lords in September 2015. He is a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party,.
Mone's party colleague, Baroness McGregor-Smith, a senior business executive, spoke five times after becoming a peer in October that year.
Another Tory member of the Lords, Baroness Fall, has made six speaking contributions since joining the Lords in October 2015.
Fall was a deputy chief of staff to Cameron during his time as Prime Minister.
Lib Dem Baroness Thornhill has made nine speeches after become a peer in October 2015.
Thornhill is also the mayor of Watford.
