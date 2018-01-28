MICHELLE Mone was one of the 45 peers appointed by David Cameron in his 2015 summer dissolution honours.

She is one of five peers to have delivered less than 10 speeches in the two-and-a-half years since they have been in the Lords and has made fewer than any of the others.

At the time Cameron was accused of attempting to pack the Lords with Tories after 26 peerages were handed to former Tory ministers and aides.

Loading article content