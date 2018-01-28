A HUMANIST group has called on the Scottish Government to remove unelected church representatives from council education committees
Responding to the Government's consultation on the forthcoming Education Bill, the Humanist Society Scotland (HSS) said the "archaic" places reserved for religious representatives must end.
The call followed the revelation in the Sunday Herald that Dr Nagy Iskander, considered to be one of Europe's leading creationists, had been reappointed to sit on the South Lanarkshire council education committee.
Loading article content
Under the law, three representatives of religious bodies, who have voting rights on what happens in local education policy, are allowed to sit on a committee.
HSS Campaigns Manager Fraser Sutherland said: "The Scottish Government have a real opportunity to end what is an outdated, undemocratic and archaic 'votes for churches' system in local education.
"That unelected and unaccountable religious representatives can hold the balance of power on decisions about local schools will leave many young people and parents baffled. More power and influence should be passed instead to those with the most to input: young people, parents and teachers."
Sutherland added, "Currently individuals, who the local population have no say over, include young earth creationists and bigoted anti-LGBT activists. This gentleman's agreement system of appointment by religion deserves to be consigned to it's place in the history books."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?