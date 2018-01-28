THE Call of the Wild came to Scotland yesterday with dozens of teams of huskies, sleds and their drivers - more usually a sight seen in the Canadian artic - racing through the Highlands.

In scenes that could have come straight from the pages of a Jack London adventure novel, Aviemore played host to the drama of the 35th Sled Dog Rally. However, there was one big problem - a lack of snow.

Organisers even performed an impromptu 'Snow Dance' in the hope of luring down the white stuff with their prayers. Sadly, it didn't work, and the best ground on offer was slushy rather than snowy.

Despite the lack of snow, 80 teams from across the UK took part in this weekend's race event – run by the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain – urging their packs of dogs on in the face of driving wind and rain as they raced through woodland trails through Glenmore in the Cairngorms National Park.

The Aviemore Sled Dog Rally is the highlight of the Husky club's calendar which takes in a variety of treks and races held between October and March. Though organisers and competitors alike always hope for snow for the rally, allowing them to use sleds, they are often out of luck and have to fall back on using wheeled rigs, complete with brakes, pulled by the dogs at speeds of up to 20 miles an hour.

Hundreds of "mushers" train their sled dogs along forest and woodland trails throughout the year in preparation for the event which takes in two days of racing along four-mile trails before a longer 10.5 mile trek due to be held this Tuesday. Races feature teams of between two and eight dogs including Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Samoyeds, Canadian Eskimo Dogs and Greenland Huskies with competitors from across the UK ranging in age from just eight to over 60. All who finished yesterday's trails compete again today starting in order of their finishing place from the heats.

Kate Muncaster, of the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain – set up in 1977 to promote the interests of the Siberian Husky as a pedigree breed – said: "This event is for people who just love the breed and love seeing dogs doing what they were bred to do. We always hope for snow – we've been doing a snow dance. It's just lovely to hear the blades running over the snow and the dogs love it. It's easier on their feet.

"But even in the rain the atmosphere has been great. They guys [organising the event] have put in four hard days of work to prepare the trails, breaking up the ice on them and the weather overnight is to be kind."

Competitor Jessica Wright, 20 from Doncaster – who has travelled to Aviemore from England for eight years to take part – owns 10 Huskies, including two 12-week old puppies, added: "I first wanted to do this when I was 8-years-old and got the chance when I was about 12. It's just great seeing the dogs doing what they love. This event is the highlight of the calendar and it's very competitive. Everyone has their strongest teams out." She claimed she was pleased to reach her goal of finishing yesterday within the top ten on the challenging course.

Jack Mackay, of the Forestry Commission Scotland’s Inverness Ross and Skye team, which manages the National Park where the event takes place, said the event was gaining more spectators every year. "It’s a fantastic spectacle to see these amazing dogs in full flight, and they certainly seem to enjoy every minute of their full throttle dash through the forest," he added. "It’s a great day out."