A SUICIDE bombing claimed by the Taliban has killed at least 95 people and injured 158 others in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. The death toll is expected to rise.

Attackers drove an ambulance laden with explosives past a police checkpoint yesterday morning in a secure zone, home to government offices and foreign embassies.

The target is believed to have been an interior ministry building, but many people were hit while walking past in what is the deadliest attack in months.

A week ago, Taliban militants killed 22 people in a luxury Kabul hotel.

Witnesses say the area – also home to offices of the European Union, a hospital and a shopping zone known as Chicken Street – was crowded with people when the bomb exploded on Saturday at about 12:15 local time, 8.45am here.

Plumes of smoke were seen from around the city.

One witness, a software engineer who wished to remain anonymous, said he was about a 1km away when he heard the noise.

"I saw a huge flame," he said. "The smoke was pungent. It entered my eyes and I was not able to see for some time."

When he moved closer he saw the dead bodies, and what looked like a "brutal graveyard".

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said the attacker got through a security checkpoint after telling police he was taking a patient to nearby Jamhuriat hospital.

He detonated the bomb at a second checkpoint, said Rahimi.

Questions will be asked about how the bomber was able to get through checkpoints which normally have strict security, where cars are searched and drivers' identities checked

The International Committee of the Red Cross said the use of an ambulance was "harrowing".

In October, 176 people were killed in bomb attacks across Afghanistan in one week. The country's security forces have suffered heavy casualties at the hands of the Taliban, who want to re-impose their strict version of Islamic law in the country, large parts of which are still in their hands.

In May, 150 people were killed by a suicide bomb attack in Kabul. The Taliban denied any role, but the Afghan government says its affiliate, the Haqqani group, carried it out with support from Pakistan. This month the US cut its security aid to Pakistan saying it had failed to take action against terrorists on its soil.