Searches have resumed for a hill walker who has been missing for two nights in bad conditions.
Mountain rescue teams were called out on Friday evening to try and trace a 65-year-old man who failed to return from a walk on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire.
Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue teams and the Coastguard Rescue 951 helicopter have faced blizzards and gusts of up to 100mph in their efforts to locate the man.
Loading article content
Searches were stood down overnight and resumed at first light.
Two other missing hillwalkers were found safe in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire on Saturday.
The pair, aged 42 and 47, were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday, but were traced safely by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.