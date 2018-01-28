MARINE investigators do not plan to raise the wreck of a ship which sunk in Loch Fyne, with two men thought to be onboard.

A fundraising campaign to raise the Nancy Glen from the bottom of the sea loch and recover the bodies of Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk has raised more than £150,000.

However the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said the 40-foot boat does not need to be moved as part of its safety investigation and will carry out a sonar survey next week.

