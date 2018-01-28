MARINE investigators do not plan to raise the wreck of a ship which sunk in Loch Fyne, with two men thought to be onboard.
A fundraising campaign to raise the Nancy Glen from the bottom of the sea loch and recover the bodies of Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk has raised more than £150,000.
However the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said the 40-foot boat does not need to be moved as part of its safety investigation and will carry out a sonar survey next week.
The fishing vessel capsized in Loch Fyne on January 18 with the alarm raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.
A major search was launched but no trace of MacDougall or Krawczyk has been found.
The Clyde Fishermen's Trust set up a fundraising campaign to recover the missing men and support their families.
Earlier last week, Elaine Whyte of the CFT, said it was very likely the men are still in the boat.
She said: "Currently the site of the accident is in view for the families and it would be fair to say they are in torture, knowing their boys to be so close but unrecovered.
"The families are absolutely desperate to reclaim their men, and this would involve the lifting of the vessel. Neither family is interested specifically in the boat, just the men."
