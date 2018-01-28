IN THE days of the Vikings it was the fire festival that celebrated the rebirth of the sun. But now its descendant – Shetland’s Up Helly Aa festival, which will see almost one thousand locals march through the streets on Tuesday bearing flaming torches and dressed in Viking regalia – is attracting a growing number of tourists from across the world with some hoping to discover their Norse roots.

Elizabeth Angus, secretary of the Shetland Family History Society, said an increasing number of international visitors were coming to the island to search for their genetic roots. All year round, she helps tourists from across the world trace their descendants with many also getting their DNA tested in the hope of finding Viking heritage.

She said: “We do have quite a lot of people coming to Shetland looking for their descendants ... Viking heritage and DNA is big business now ... Up Helly Aa is not meant to be a tourist attraction. It’s a local festival. But it has changed and we quite enjoy the world looking at it.”

