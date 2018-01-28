MYSTERY surrounds the contents of a cargo ship from Libya which was last night due to dock at the Ministry of Defence's massive weapons storage facility on Loch Long.

The 2,500-ton ship Naja, registered in Antigua Barbuda, set out from the Libyan port of Khoms on January 12. It was due to arrive at 8pm at the Glenmallan berth which links to the Glen Douglas munitions storage depot, believed to be the largest in western Europe. However, as the Sunday Herald went to press last night the Naja was at anchor off Brodick on Arran.

Glen Douglas is a Nato defence munitions depot now solely used by the UK. It covers 650 acres and is virtually invisible to the naked eye, as almost all the storage is underground. In addition to the numerous storerooms built into the hillside at the west end of the glen there are various processing and engineering workshops within the heavily-guarded complex. A road within the facility links the base with the Glenmallan ship berth.

