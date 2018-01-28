US President Donald Trump dismisses climate change and global warming in a TV interview this evening where he justifies leaving the Paris Accord because it was "a disaster" for America.
In a rambling and somewhat incoherent response to questions from Piers Morgan. He says, "There is a cooling, and there's a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn't working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place.
"The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they're setting records. They're at a record level."
However, according to a Nasa analysis, this is fake news. In March last year sea ice levels in the Arctic reached a record lowest extent during winter and in the same month the sea ice around Antarctica reached its lowest extent ever recorded by satellites at the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer.
Trump also said he is not aware of any invitation for him to attend Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.
Markle has been a vocal critic of former reality star Trump, backing his rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won.
Asked if he would like to go to the royal wedding in May at Windsor Castle Trump simply said: "I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple."
When Morgan pointed out she had labelled the billionaire "divisive" and a "misogynist", he said: "Well, I still hope they're happy."
President Trump - The Piers Morgan Interview airs tonight on ITV at 10pm.
