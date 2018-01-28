A SCOT who gave her life to protect Jewish schoolgirls during the Second World War is being celebrated in a new heritage centre, which opens this weekend to mark Holocaust Memorial Day .

The tribute to Jane Haining, who died in Auschwitz in 1944, is sited at the church in her home village of Dunscore and tells the story of her bravery and personal sacrifice through letters, documents and other personal effects.

Haining worked at the Scottish Mission School in Budapest, Hungary, during the 1930s and 1940s and repeatedly refused to return home after war broke out saying the children needed her. She was arrested by the Gestapo in 1944 and later died in the notorious Nazi death camp.

Loading article content