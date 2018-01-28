Hollywood superstar Sharon Stone has said she hopes disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to jail.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, the actress spoke of the scandal that has rocked the entertainment industry, with several high-profile figures accused of inappropriate behaviour.

While she refused to disclose whether she personally had ever had any encounters with Weinstein, she said: “For people who behave outrageously, you just have to tell them they’re awful, but there are other people who are coarse and mean and violent and abusive and assaulting, and these people need to go to jail.”

