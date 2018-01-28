WHEN Scotland and France clash on the rugby field the rivalry between the two venerable nations is usually enough to ensure that their supporters keep each other at arms’ length.

But when fans Jean Bernardi and Evelyn Swankie met on the terraces of Murrayfield during a Scotland v France match in 1968, it was love at first try.

And now the couple are set to mark the 50th anniversary of their fateful meeting with a return trip to Edinburgh as guests of the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) thanks to their granddaughter Nina.

The 11-year-old girl was so touched with the romantic tale of how her grandparents met, she wrote to the SRU, who have extended a VIP invite to the next Scotland versus France Match next month.

The game will complete a decades-long circle for the couple, whose chance meeting was the spark for a marriage which has spanned five decades and two countries.

And if it hadn’t been for a faulty camera, none of it may have happened.

Mr Bernardi, who hails from Bergerac, France, said: “I had come over with a friend to watch the rugby in Cardiff, and I decided to go on to Glasgow to see the next game.

“I had this little camera with me, and I had to change the film. I wasn’t sure how to do it so I asked the group of supporters next to me for help.

“Evelyn was the one who replied, I looked up at her and that was that.”

Mr Bernardi was 23 at the time he met Evelyn, who was 21 and studying at art school.

That night they went out for dinner and the relationship blossomed. Although Mr Bernardi had to return home, they began writing to each other and were reunited when Evelyn made a trip to Paris to see Scotland play.

Mr Bernardi said: “Evelyn’s mother was always asking her ‘who is this person you are writing to?’, but she wanted to keep it a secret.

“Then I got a job in London and she spent six months travelling to see me. We decided to get married and stay there.”

They were married the next year and their first son, Pierre, was born in Evelyn’s home town Dunfermline a year after that.

The couple lived in London where Mr Bernardi worked as a representative for the French national railway for 30 years, before moving back to Scotland to work for Scottish Enterprise.

After Mr Bernardi retired in 2010, the couple moved to France where they are opening a studio.

The 73-year-old said: “During all those years Evelyn, my “Scottish-Artist”, never ceased to paint, draw and create beautiful things of all sorts.

“I suppose it was love at first sight for us, but I didn’t ever question it. It was just meant to be.”

The couple are now getting ready to mark their anniversary next month, and have packed their bags for the trip to Edinburgh.

They were amazed when Nina took it on herself to contact the SRU, but are delighted she did.

Mr Bernardi said: “Nina is a very bright young lady and she had asked us the story of how we met.

“She said that there was a big anniversary coming up, and that we should get in touch with Murrayfield to see if they would help us.

“I’m really looking forward to coming seeing the game, but Evelyn’s more relaxed about it - she never actually liked rugby all that much.”

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “We first heard of Jean and Evelyn’s story when their granddaughter Nina wrote to us last summer to tell us about how her grand-parents met at the stadium back in 1968.

“We’re delighted to have played a small part in their story so, as well as complimentary tickets, we’ll be treating them to some behind-the-scenes VIP access to help make the most of their golden year.

“On behalf of Scottish Rugby, we’d like to wish them all the very best come their special day.”