Roger Federer could not hold back the tears as he lifted his 20th tennis grand slam title.

The world No. 2 broke down in tears during his champion’s speech after beating Marin Cilic to win the Australian Open in a five-set thriller on the Rod Laver Arena – a win that saw him match Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson’s six-title hauls at Melbourne Park.

And he admitted it has never got any easier to control his emotions when winning a Grand Slam title, after beating Cilic in a 6-2 6-7 6-3 4-6 6-1 victory.

"I didn’t see that through my thick tears, that he [Rod Laver] was taking a picture of me crying,’ he said after the match. "I don’t know what to tell you. I was trying to explain it to the news channels.

"I think what happened is I got to the finals very quickly. The semis was cut short. I had a lot of emotions left in me because I didn’t have to go to extreme like last year against Nishikori, Stan, so forth.

"I think when it was all said and done, it reminded me very much of the Baghdatis final, which was tough. I was the favourite.

"I got to the finals in a really good manner. Then when it was all said and done, Rocket gave me the trophy, I was standing in front of the people, I don’t know, it’s when it really hits me.

"When I start thinking about what I was going to say, every subject I touch actually is very meaningful and very emotional.

"Thanking your team, congratulating Marin, thanking the people, thanking the tournament. At the end it’s like one big party.

"‘But I hoped over time in the speech I would start to relax a little bit, but I couldn’t. It was what it was. I wish it wasn’t so sometimes.

"At the same time I’m happy I can show emotions and share it with the people. If I got emotional, it’s because it was a full crowd again. No people in the stadium wouldn’t make me emotional, I’ll tell you that. This is for them really also."