SOME 250 Wars fans have defied warnings they were breaching God’s law by watching the latest big screen sci fi instalment in a cinema open on a Sunday for the first time.

The showing of The Last Jedi, at the An Lanntair arts venue in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis was a sell out and around 250 watched the movie as part of a trial opposed by some church leaders, that will see the centre opening on the last Sunday of the month until March.

In scenes some on social media compared to an episode of the classic Irish sitcom Father Ted, two protesters including Free Church (Continuing) minister Rev David Fraser were among those carrying placards.

Rev Fraser argued that they should "repent and be converted that your sins may be blotted out."

The 78-year-old said: 'This is a serious breach of God's law.

"The Sabbath is to be kept holy - people are forgetting about higher things and going against the the Christian tradition of our island heritage and culture.

"There should be freedom of choice within the limits of respect of the religion and culture here. We are making our convictions clear - we are not trying to block people going in, but making clear what we believe in and that they should be seeking their own salvation and God's ways. Spending Sunday in a cinema is not God's way."

The island was traditionally staunchly Presbyterian and its observance of the Sabbath was so strict there was a time when play park swings were chained up at dusk on Saturdays.

This has been diluted in recent years with the first commercial flight landing at Stornoway airport in 2002 and the ferry sailings out of Lewis on a Sunday, since 2009.

Teeing off on Sundays is banned at the Stornoway Golf Club under a historic clause in the lease with community landlord, although a recent survey showed overwhelming support for it to be allowed.

David Green, the chairman of the venue’s board, said some staff had faced pressure from their families over the move but said that no one should be able to dictate to others “what they can and what they cannot do.”

He added that it had not deliberately booked Star Wars to guarantee a Sunday sell out - it was simply the film the distributors had made available within their showing cycle.

Next month's Sunday film, Coco, is already more than half sold out.

'We have not set this up as a way to get lots of people in on a Sunday. I fully understand the Sabbath issue but I also understand it is not up to us to impose one view on another. We are committed to diversity,' he said.

Free Church minister Rev James MacIver earlier condemned the opening, saying Sundays gave people time for the "spiritual side of their lives".

He said the Sabbath was for attending church services and venues, and businesses opening on a Sunday would have an impact on that time.

In preparation for its trial Sunday opening, the An Lanntair arts venue held a consultation which it said showed a "significant majority" in favour of the idea.

Down With This Sort of Thing made its political debut in the The Passion of St Tibulus episode of Father Ted, the frustrated Catholic priest who with his sidekick Father Dougal are sent by the local bishop to protest against a film condemned as “blasphemous” by the pope.

Chaining themselves to a railing outside the cinema, they wave placards with slogans reflecting their general lack of enthusiasm for the undertaking.