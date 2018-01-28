SCOTS street trials cyclist Danny MacAskill ensured the show would go on as he took part in a performance at Celtic Connections 11 weeks after breaking a knee cap.

He carefully performed stunts in the music-vision-dance-bike spectacular Bothy Culture and Beyond at the SEC Hydro.

The show which helps celebrate Celtic Connections’ 25th anniversary saw The GRIT Orchestra and guest musicians play music by Scottish musician and producer Martyn Bennett, who died from Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2005 at the age of 33.

The world premiere of the orchestration of Martyn Bennett’s second album Bothy Culture by violinist and composer Greg Lawson, featured a section starring Mr MacAskill as inspired by his short film The Ridge.

In the film he returns to his native home of the Isle of Skye for an action packed ride along the notorious Cuillin Ridge, set to the soundtrack of Martyn Bennett’s Blackbird.

Question marks over the performance came when he was ended up in crutches after being injured while filming in California.

After having his leg in a brace for six weeks, Mr MacAskill said he had been "furiously" trying to rehabilitate the leg to be ready for his part in the show with fellow cyclists Alistair Clarkson.

But he declared himself fit although "a bit shoogly" four days before showtime.

He said before the show: "It shattered into lots of pieces but luckily it didn't need an operation to stitch it all together with a wire.

"Since then I have been in a straight leg brace for six weeks and then the last few weeks I have just been furiously in the gym trying to rehab my leg as good as I can for the show."

MacAskill, 32, from Dunvegan has had several injuries over the years – including broken collarbones and a serious back injury.