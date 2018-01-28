RANGERS supporters have defended fans who ran onto the pitch to celebrate a goal in the club's 2-1 victory at Ross County.
A number of fans tumbled onto the pitch and jumped on Jason Cummings after he scored his first goal for the club triggering concerns by some of a police investigation.
John Cummings who has just arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest came off the substitute's bench to score in the latter stages of the clash with Ross County and fans couldn't contain their celebrations and jumped onto the pitch.
Fans of other clubs were quick to take to social media to criticise.
Well done to The Rangers for winning the Champions League against Ross County. Deserves a pitch invasion really does 🤣🤣— Freddie White ⚽️ (@Freddiewhite23) January 28, 2018
Scenes at Dingwall as rangers go second on goal difference, the excitement of that league position enough to spark a pitch invasion— 🍀celticbhoy73⚒ (@celticbhoy73) January 28, 2018
Rangers may just have hit rock bottom. Pitch invasion after scoring at Ross County 🙈— MD (@_mattydale97) January 28, 2018
Seriously! Seeing this by a few people, who have tweeted this. Rangers pitch invasion after they scored there second goal! Just nooooooo. Scottish cringe at it's finest.— David Ferris.. (@IndyDave2Indy) January 28, 2018
But Rangers fans defended the incursion.
Cant believe rangers had a pitch invasion 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 imagine supporting your team 😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😭— gravy lobes🇨🇷 (@jackross1872) January 28, 2018
Wonder if Police Scotland will launch an investigation and waste thousands on the Rangers pitch invasion... 🤡— GP1875 (@Greig_Paterson) January 28, 2018
Wow didn't know it was a crime to celebrate a win and a goal and you's did a pitch invasion against Brentford bit backward are you not atleast it shows best fans in the world while your bunch are part timers beside why you watching rangers #obsessed— Grant McRoberts (@GrantMcRoberts1) January 28, 2018
Why are celtic pages posting videos of the rangers pitch invasion😭😂— Ryan Davis (@ryan_cfc) January 28, 2018
Cummings goal was the second for Rangers in the 2-1 win.
He helped fire Rangers back up to second place after making his mark five minutes after replacing Alfredo Morelos.
