RANGERS supporters have defended fans who ran onto the pitch to celebrate a goal in the club's 2-1 victory at Ross County.

A number of fans tumbled onto the pitch and jumped on Jason Cummings after he scored his first goal for the club triggering concerns by some of a police investigation.

John Cummings who has just arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest came off the substitute's bench to score in the latter stages of the clash with Ross County and fans couldn't contain their celebrations and jumped onto the pitch.

Fans of other clubs were quick to take to social media to criticise.

But Rangers fans defended the incursion.

Cummings goal was the second for Rangers in the 2-1 win.

He helped fire Rangers back up to second place after making his mark five minutes after replacing Alfredo Morelos.