THE DAUGHTER of an actor known for his roles in Maid Marian And Her Merry Men and Brush Strokes has called for "justice" after he was found dead in Edinburgh.

Howard Lew Lewis, who also appeared in Blackadder and Open All Hours, died on January 20 at Ellen's Glen House hospital in Edinburgh, aged 76.

His daughter Debora Milazzo claims he had been placed on a regime of high-dose sedatives and maximum-strength opiate painkillers.

Police Scotland confirmed it was investigating the complaint saying the death is being treated as "unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious".

The actor, known as Lewy, died in the community hospital having been treated for the early signs of dementia.

Ms Milazzo said: "All we want is justice in a country that promotes so called freedom of speech and human rights. I need justice to allow my dad to rest in peace.

He added:"I want Police Scotland to investigate my dad's case."

She claims Mr Lewis had been needlessly placed on the kind of treatment plan that would be prescribed for the terminal phase of a malignant disease.

Ms Milazzo, who is behind a fund-raising campaign for an independent post mortem insisted her father had not received a terminal diagnosis.

She says her father became ill due to diabetes and lose his lower leg then suffered a stroke that left him with right side paralasis which led to the family moving to Scotland where they planned to settle.

She claims her father's insulin was stopped and that medics used a "driver needle to administer a deadly cocktail of meds into him that were not needed" and her father lasted less than a month.

Debora Milazzo. Source: Facebook.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 76-year-old man in the Carnbee Avenue area on Saturday 20 January.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

NHS Lothian Trust said it would not be appropriate to discuss the details of the patient's medical record.