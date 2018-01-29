SMALL businesses should not be compelled to hand out free water to cut down plastic waste as queues of thirsty dawdlers may drive away paying customers, an industry representative has said.

Free water refill points have been introduced at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports, with Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley train stations due to follow suit in the coming months.

The move has sparked calls for Scottish high street firms to give out free water as well, after shops, cafes and businesses in every major town and city in England signed up to a Water UK initiative to offer water by 2021.

SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon said businesses across Scotland should help people “save money and save the planet” with free refill points.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said some retailers will be keen to help the environment but it should remain at their own discretion.

“I’m sure there will be small delis or sandwich shops where people drop in for their morning coffee or lunchtime sandwich who would have no problem filling up a bottle, but if you are a tiny little newsagent or something it’s obviously going to be more difficult,” said Colin Borland, FSB head of external affairs.

“Some will be keen and want to do it for very good environmental reasons — and there might be good business reasons to do it as well — but we certainly shouldn’t be pressing anyone to do it.”

The FSB has warned free refills could drive up bills as well as driving down sales of bottled water.

Businesses must install water meters and pay for the amount they draw from the taps, unlike most domestic customers who pay a flat rate water charge in their council tax bills.

“If it’s going to result in you using significantly more water it’s not going to be attractive and you’re going to have to recover the money from elsewhere,” said Mr Borland.

“It might actually be good for business as it could drive footfall if someone knows they can get their water filled up and then they might make a purchase.

“But if you’ve got a queue of people out the door who aren’t buying anything and deterring paying customers, then that is bad for business and you wouldn’t want to compel people to do that.”

However, small business could be forced to adapt to keep up with the big chains if the lure of free water tempts customers away from independent cafes.

Costa, Starbucks and Pret have already signed up to the Water UK initiative.

Mr Borland said: “If everyone knows they can get free water at Costa they might buy also buy their coffee there, rather than a local independent, and I’m sure that consideration won’t have passed (big retailers) by.”

Ms Gougeon said: “Over 35 million plastic bottles are used every day in the UK, and by providing access to water supplies, our businesses and services can help to cut down on plastic, one refilled bottle at a time.?“Many European cities such as Rome and Venice offer free water fountains throughout the city and I think this is a great example to follow.?“Small, local businesses might not always be able to help out in this way but the big chains which dominate our high streets certainly can.?“This campaign to save money whilst saving the planet by making water fountains more readily available throughout the country is a brilliant complement to the drive to encourage more recycling. Together, we can cut down on our contribution of waste to this planet.”