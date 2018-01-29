MAN’S preference towards using the right hand to perform tasks is far older than previously thought, a study has found.
Modern man is considered to be the only species with a predominance of a preferred use of the right hand, with a ratio of nine right-handed to one left-handed per sons globally.
It had been thought our closest extinct human relative, the Neanderthals, who lived about 400,000 to 40,000 years ago, was the first species with welldefined handedness.
Now, though, a study by Spanish, Italian and US s c i e n t i s t s s u g g e s t s right-handedness developed in the first Homo species, Homo habilis, about 2.1 and 1.5 million years ago. Research included the first ever analysis of a large sample of 120 individuals of five different human species spanning almost two million years.
Researcher Dr Marina Lozano at the IPHES (Institut Catala de Paleoecologia Humana i Evolucio Social) said: “The handedness was established slowly in each of the species who precede us.”
The study was published in the journal Evolutionary Anthropology.
