YOUNG people would rather use social media or talk online to people they do not know than have a conversation face to face, research has suggested.
Those aged 18 to 24 are 20 times more likely never to speak to their neighbours than those aged 55 and over, a survey carried out for Cancer Research UK found.
Experts said the study showed a generational divide between how millennials and baby boomers communicate.
Loading article content
The charity said while social media can be helpful in building up contacts, studies show that young adults with high social media usage can feel more socially isolated than those who use it less.
Nearly half (44 per cent) of 18 to 24-year-olds said they felt more comfortable using social media and messaging apps to talk to people they did not know, the research found.
Just two in five 18 to 24-year-olds said they would be more comfortable speaking in person, compared to two-thirds of over 55s.
And more than a quarter of the younger age group said they have never spoken to someone they did not know on public transport – more than five times the rate of those aged 55 and over (five per cent). Nearly half said they prefer to listen to music on their headphones instead.
The figures are being released as Cancer Research UK marks World Cancer Day on February 4.
The charity is also encouraging people across the country to come together in person to unite against cancer, and wear Unity Band wristbands to show their support.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.