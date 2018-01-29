INFLUENTIAL peers have called for urgent changes to the “constitutionally unacceptable” Brexit Bill to prevent a crisis that could put the future of the United Kingdom at risk.

The UK Government is heading for a showdown in the Lords this week as peers threaten to vote down key elements the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Scotland's Brexit Minister Mike Russell is heading to London today to warn peers that Theresa May’s plan to transfer powers in devolved areas like fishing and farming from Brussels to Westminster — rather than handing them directly to Holyrood — would constitute a “power grab” that the Scottish Parliament will not accept.

His visit coincides with the publication of a report by the Lords Constitution Committee which warns that forcing through the Brexit Bill without Holyrood’s consent “would be significant and potentially damaging, both to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union and to the union of the United Kingdom”.

“The Bill as drafted is constitutionally unacceptable,” the committee said.

“The UK Government urgently needs to secure political agreement with the devolved administrations in order to achieve legislative consent from the respective legislatures for the Bill.

“A failure to secure legislative consent would not legally prevent the Bill from being enacted, but it would have significant constitutional repercussions.”

The Scottish Government is currently forbidden from legislating in devolved areas that infringe on European regulations but this restriction will end when Britain leaves the EU.

However, Holyrood will still be forbidden from legislating in these areas as a clause in the Brexit Bill decrees that the powers previously held by Brussels should go to London not Edinburgh.

The UK Government has pledged to transfer some powers to Holyrood in due course, provided they don’t threaten the cohesion of the UK market, but they have given no timetable and no written assurances in law.

The Lords committee said: “There remains significant uncertainty as to how and when these joint powers will be exercised.

“We are left only with assurances from the Government that it hopes to identify quickly, in consultation with the devolved administrations, which powers can be transferred to the devolved institutions.”

Any delay in transferring powers to Holyrood after Brexit will have “significant potential consequences for the devolution settlements,” the Lords said.

“We urge the government to work closely with the devolved authorities to secure agreement on a revised clause.”

The Scottish and Welsh governments have said they cannot recommend consent to the Bill in its current form, branding it a "power grab".

The Lords said: “The constitutional consequences of proceeding with the Bill without legislative consent from the devolved legislatures would be significant and potentially damaging, both to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union and to the union of the United Kingdom.

"It is imperative that the Government brings forward amendments to (the devolution clause) and works through the Joint Ministerial Committee to ensure an agreed approach to the return of competences from Brussels and pan-UK agreement on common frameworks.”

Mr Russell and Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford will meet peers today ahead of the Bill's second reading in the Lords on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scotland’s Brexit Minister said the Bill “disregards the devolution settlement by allowing the UK Government to take control of clearly devolved policy areas like farming and fishing”.

"The Scottish and Welsh Governments published amendments to the bill as far back as September to fix this issue,” he said.

"Unfortunately, the UK Government chose not to accept those amendments or to meet their commitment to bring forward their own amendments in the House of Commons.

"As the bill moves to the House of Lords, it is vital that peers are informed of our position and I look forward to explaining how devolution can be protected.

"The Scottish Government is also still seeking a resolution of this issue with the UK Government, while making sensible preparations in case legislative consent is not given by the Scottish Parliament."