THERESA May’s deputy has been forced to appeal for calm among Tory MPs, as fresh fighting broke out over Brexit and the Prime Minister’s succession.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington urged the Conservatives to “come together in a spirit of mutual respect”.

The intervention came after former Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers, a prominent Leave campaigner, warned against the ongoing “dilution of Brexit”.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she said that if the UK kept compromising with the EU there was a danger of a final deal “which could keep us in the EU is all but name” and disrespected the will of the people.

There was also more briefing against Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, tipped as a future PM, some of it blamed on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Mr Williamson, who was promoted last year after Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon quit over alleged harassment, is facing questions about his own conduct.

He admitted last week he “nearly destroyed two marriages” through a “flirtatious relationship” with a junior female colleague at a fireplace company he managed in 2004 before a sudden exit.

It was claimed the woman had complained about his conduct.

Mr Williamson was accused of leaking intelligence - by warning a Russian infrastructure attack could kill thousands in the UK - to divert attention from the story.

A source close to Mr Williamson told the Sunday Times the “smear” was meant to help his rival for Number 10, Mr Johnson.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith also attacked Chancellor Philip Hammond, who last week said Brexit would see a “very modest” change with the EU before being slapped down by Number 10.

He told the Sunday Express: “The Prime Minister cannot govern with Philip Hammond sniping from the sidelines. She has got a serious negotiation on and she does not need the Chancellor contradicting government policy. She needs to say to him: ‘You do that again and it will be your last comment as a cabinet minister’.”

Former Tory minister Grant Shapps, who led a failed coup against Mrs May last year, also urged the PM to name a departure date, warning the number of MPs wanting her out had almost reached the threshold for triggering a no confidence vote.

On the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Mr Lidington was asked about the turmoil.

He said: “What I’d say to all my colleagues is that the Conservative family – left, right and centre, because we’re a broad church – has to come together in a spirit of mutual respect. There are differences in any broad church, but... the bigger picture is that after eight years in government, we’re neck and neck with the Labour party in the polls.”

However the tensions continued.

Eurosceptic MP Jacob Rees-Mogg told ITV’s Peston on Sunday he was “biting his tongue” on Mr Hammond’s future, while his colleague Nadine Dorries told the show: “He has to go. The Chancellor needs to have the Prime Minister’s back and he doesn’t.”

Tory MP Heidi Allen tweeted: “Good God we need to get a grip and lead. We are letting this country down.”

As other Tory MPs complained about a lack of direction under Mrs May, sacked former minister Rob Halfon warned Labour would profit unless his party tackled injustice, telling Radio 4’s World at One pointedly: “We need to have less policy-making by tortoise and (more) policy-making by lion. Because we have to be radical.

“We have to stop seeing politics in transactional terms.”