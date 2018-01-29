A LABOUR government would immediately buy 8,000 properties across the country to give housing to those that are homeless, Jeremy Corbyn said.
“We would give local authorities the power to take over deliberately kept empty properties, because there’s something grossly insulting about the idea you’d build some luxury block, you look at the pictures all around us at London, deliberately keep it empty knowing that with the property price inflation, the investor is going to make 10, 12 per cent a year,” he said.
Asked if there was anything capitalism gets right, Mr Corbyn replied: “It does invest, mainly for its own benefit but it does of course get challenged.
Loading article content
“Isn’t that what social movements are about? Isn’t that what trade movements are about? Isn’t that what our democracy is about?”
It was pointed out to him that China’s economy had grown since it made a series of market-based reforms.
“I’m not going to give you the Chinese economy, absolutely not,” said Mr Corbyn.
“I’m just making the point China has grown massively, it’s economy has grown, since 1949 and then after the death of Mao and the great leap forward and so on."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?