CHILDREN are being offered mental health support to cope with the stress of being separated from friends when they go to different high schools.

Mindfulness brain training will be made available to 95 primary pupils affected by a catchment review in Dunfermline, Fife.

Many are said to be feeling anxious and upset at the prospect of being sent to Inverkeithing High School, instead of the over- subscribed Woodmill High, five miles away in Dunfermline.

Loading article content