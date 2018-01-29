Scottish academics are to examine how politicians and the media shape perceptions of refugees as part of a £3 million study on the impact of the migrant crisis on Europe.

Researchers from Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) will study how the language used in political speeches on immigration, and the resulting coverage, shapes public perception.

They will also travel to Turkey and Iraq to set up “advice clinics” to ensure migrants and refugees have access to accurate information, as part of the three-year project.

