Specialist charity, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland) has raised more than £57,000, at its annual “A Question of Burns” supper.

More than 500 guests gathered to celebrate the life of the famous poet, making it one of the biggest Burns suppers to have ever been delivered by the charity since the event launched 27 years ago.

Former Scottish international rugby player and TV sports presenter Andy Nicol hosted the evening at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel, where guests enjoyed poetry, a four-course meal, a dram of Glen Scotia Single Malt, silent auction and a quiz on all things Rabbie Burns.

Stand-up comedian Bruce Fummey brought humour as he recited the popular Burns’ poem Tam o’ Shanter, while the Rt Hon Lord Robertson of Port Ellen led a celebration of Burn’s enduring spirit by narrating the Immortal Memory. The evening concluded with an emotional performance of Burn’s Auld Lang by Glasgow-born soprano singer, Charlotte McKechnie.

Since its launch in 1990 SBH Scotland’s annual event, in honour of the Ayrshire bard, has raised over £1 million, which has been used to support thousands of families across Scotland affected by the lifelong disabilities of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “We always look forward to ‘A Question of Burns,’ which continues to go from strength to strength in numbers and gives us the opportunity to welcome so many new faces.

"To sell out the event is a testament to the passion of all our fundraisers who work tirelessly to make the evening as special as possible."

One lucky guest walked away with a set of exquisite 18ct white gold and diamond flower cluster drop earrings worth more than £1,500, which were donated by headline sponsor Chisholm Hunter for the Grand Prize Draw. A luxury holiday to Sri Lanka, courtesy of Nisala and a £10,000 advertising package from Exterion Media, were also up for grabs in the auction.

Harry Brown, managing director at Chisholm Hunter, commented: “Chisholm Hunter has been proud to watch our relationship with SBH Scotland progress and develop over our 20 year association.

“We hope to continue to show the same commitment to Spina Bifida that they continuously demonstrate to each of their members.”

To support SBH Scotland or to find out more about other events happening throughout the year, call 03455 211 600, email fundraising@sbhscotland.org.uk or visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk