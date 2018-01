The “window is closing” on the amount of time Theresa May has to pull the Conservatives together, a prominent backbencher has said.

Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer insisted that he did not want a change of Prime Minister, but added that politics was a “brutal game”.

Asked about his outspoken comments at the weekend that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could become PM unless the Tories “get our shit together”, Mr Mercer said: “How long has the Prime Minister got? I am of the view that any sort of change of leadership is not helpful at the moment and I don’t support that.

